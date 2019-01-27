Current track
Win with Club Vitae Oranmore on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie

Written by on 27 January 2019

Wakey Wakey, this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie, Club Vitae Oranmore have given us an end of week prize of a family membership for 4. To win this great prize, listen in from 6.30 each morning.

Thinking of getting fit or getting in shape, choose Club Vitae at Maldron Oranmore for all your fitness needs, membership, personal training, swimming lessons and a wide range of classes

The welcoming staff at Club Vitae are filled with knowledge and ready to assist members in every step of the way towards their healthy lifestyle. Their staff are informed, experienced and friendly, offering advice and support.

Maldron Hotel Oranmore pride themselves on being one of the best family friendly hotels in Galway, named in the top 10 on TripAdvisor for 2017. With a swimming pool available for all guests, Crafty Kids Club running throughout the holidays and an outdoor playground, there’s something to suit all the family.

Club Vitae Oranmore Galway boasts a fully equipped gym to keep fit during your break away. You won’t have to sacrifice your fitness regime during your stay with us with everything you need under one roof.

Along with the gym and strength and conditioning suite, Club Vitae also is home to a 20m heated swimming pool, steam room, sauna and Jacuzzi to ensure you have a relaxing stay.

Kids are welcome in the pool from 6.00am on weekdays and 8.00am on weekends and bank holidays right up to 7.00pm. There’s also a kiddies pool available for smaller children. It’s a big hit with all our littlest VIPs!

To find out more about Club Vitae Oranmore click HERE

Sinead Kennedy

