Win with Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport on Rise ‘N’ Smile

Rise ‘N’ Smile this week is giving listeners a chance of winning a Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, Park, Stay & Fly package of one night’s accommodation at the newly refurbished Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport for 2 adults and 2 children and three day’s secure airport car parking.

Join Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘N’ Smile bright and early each morning this week for your chance to win.

Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport is the perfect beginning to your holiday. Park your car at their secure car parking facility the evening before you travel and unwind in the relaxing atmosphere of their award-winning AA Rosette restaurant The Italian Kitchen.

Located just 7 minutes from Dublin Airport, rest assured you will get to the terminal in timely fashion on their complimentary shuttle bus which departs approximately 25 minutes 24/7.

The Red-Bean Roastery, located beside the contemporary lobby, is available 24/7 to create your treasured coffee and make sure you are well energised for the day ahead, while the playwright bar is there for those late evening endeavours.

Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport’s recent €20 million euro refurbishment ensures all the amenities you would expect from Dublin Airport’s premiere 4 star hotel are offered throughout the entire property.