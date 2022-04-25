Win with Charleville Park Hotel on The Live Wire

Fancy a mini family break in beautiful Co. Cork? – Tune in to Ronan this week on The Live Wire for a chance to win a one night stay for two adults and two children in the four star Charleville Park Hotel.

Recently awarded a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, Charleville Park Hotel is proud to be named amongst the top 10% of hotels worldwide for delivering fantastic customer experiences.

Relax in the luxurious surroundings of the four star Charleville Park Hotel and Leisure Club on your next break away. Renowned for its friendly welcome, delicious food and relaxed atmosphere, there is no better place to escape for a night away or enjoy a family occasion than the Charleville Park Hotel. Check out our latest promotions for your summer break.









Our location in the heart of Munster allows you to explore the beauty of Cork and Limerick and the wonders of the Ballyhoura Countryside during your stay. We have created some fun sample itineraries to help you get the most out of your break away at The Charleville Park Hotel.

CHARLEVILLE PARK HOTEL, LIMERICK ROAD, CHARLEVILLE, CO CORK. 063-33700.