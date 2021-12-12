Win with Casey’s Londis Wellpark on The A List

This week Marc Roberts on The A List has teamed up with Casey’s Londis, Wellpark, Renmore and in a real festive mood Marc will give away Londis vouchers every day this week. For your chance to win tune in from 3pm and be an A Lister!

About Casey’s Londis

Casey’s Londis, Renmore, Galway is a multi award winning food store. Step inside and you understand why. Friendly staff, modern surroundings and a variety of foods to satisfy all tastes from delicious home cooked dinners to treats and desserts.

The Kitchen at Casey’s offers a choice of dinners, lunches, breakfast options and snacks.

This week’s offers from include Casey’s Famous Chicken Curry dinner for €5 and a full 7-piece Irish Breakfast with Tea or coffee for €5.

Casey’s also offer 4 Star Pizza instore – a great variety of hot and tasty pizzas. Get any large Pizza with 3 toppings for just €9.95 or order online at fourstarpizza.ie.

In all departments such as Fresh & Chilled , Grocery, Off Licence, Minerals, and confectionary there is choice, value and weekly offers.

This week’s offers include…………………………

Coca Cola regular 1.5 litre, Diet and Zero 2 litre any 3 for €5.

Pringles snack range 200g €2.

Londis Firebag 3 for €11.

Campo Di Pietra prosecco €7.99.

Casey’s Londis Wellpark Renmore open until midnight 7 days. Under ground parking available for easy access.

Casey’s Londis Renmore sharing their love for food.