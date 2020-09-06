Win with Carraig Donn Knocknacarra on Mollie in the Morning

Carraig Donn will open their brand new store in Knocknacarra on Friday 11th September at 11am! To celebrate the grand opening, each day this week Mollie and Ollie have a €150 Carraig Donn Shopping Voucher to give away to one lucky listener, to spend in store on opening weekend! Tune in each morning from 6:30am for your chance to win!!

The new Carraig Donn store opens this Friday at 11am in Knocknacarra!

Carraig Donn will open its doors with all safe shopping measures in place, including social distancing markings, hand sanitizers and monitoring of in-store numbers.

With the opening of their new store at Gateway Shopping Park in Knocknacarra, Galway Irish Retail Carraig Donn will bring the total number of Carraig Donn stores to 42, and Knocknacarra will be the largest of their retail stores at 4,700 sq ft. “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our new flagship store, and our third store in Galway” noted Managing Director Pat Hughes. “Despite the challenges that exist in our industry as a result of Covid19, we are committed to our growth and expansion plan. We have a loyal customer base in Galway, and we are delighted to bring the very best of Irish fashion, jewellery and homeware to Knocknacarra”.

The move will create up to 20 new jobs, and brings the workforce of the Mayo-based retailer to over 500. Commenting on the opening, Marcus Wren, Managing Director of Sigma Retail Partners, asset managers for Gateway Shopping Park said: “on behalf of Sigma and indeed the wider design team and the owners, we are thrilled to welcome Carraig Donn to our newly extended and re-branded Gateway Shopping Park. Carraig Donn will join top quality retailers including Boots and Harvey Norman who also opened their fantastic new stores within the last few weeks, and will join existing tenants Dunnes, B&Q, Next and New Look.”

About Carraig Donn

Carraig Donn was established in 1965. The company is 100% Irish owned and operated. Carraig Donn currently employ over 500 people across its Head Office and 42 retail stores. The company operates a significant ecommerce presence at www.carraigdonn.com. Its central warehouse, dispatch centre and e-commerce operations are all operated from Lodge Road, Westport, Co. Mayo.