Win with Butlers Home Bakery this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner. Butlers Bakery produces some of the finest cakes, breads and confectionery you will find! As a thank you to all their customers Butler’s Home Bakery has given us a €100 one for all voucher to giveaway on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner each day this week. Tune in from 12 for you chance to win.

Butler Artisan Home Bakery is located in Menlough County Galway and is a small family business run by James and his wife Catherine. They employee 5 people.

Butler Artisan Home Bakery produce a range of different types of breads, Brown Bread, Honey Soda Bread, Sunflower Seed Bread, Round Buttermilk Soda, Porridge bread, Treacle bread, Buttermilk Fruit scones, Fruit soda Bread, Apple Tarts, Banana bread. They pride themselves in having fresh warm bread in the shops 6 days a week, like the way Granny use to make.

Butler’s Home Bakery is delighted to tell customers that their products will be available in Tesco Athenry, Tesco Knocknacarra, Tesco Fr.Griffin Road, Tesco Tuam, Tesco Ballybane opening on Thursday next, Tesco Headford opening in 2 weeks.

Photo Martina Regan.

Photo Martina Regan.

Photo Martina Regan.

Photo Martina Regan.

Photo Martina Regan.

Photo Martina Regan.









Butler’s Artisan Home Bakery is on sale in the following locations;

Londis Athenry

Shopping basket Athenry

Mike Walsh butcher Athenry

Jocyes service station Dublin Road, Athenry

Mc Greals Eurospar, The Squar, Ballinalsoe

O’Connors Foodhall, Ballinalsoe

Padraic Concannon, Ahascragh

Jordans Spar Menlough

Cunningham Costcutters Mountbellow

Coyles SuperValu Mountbellow

Fordhams Monivea

O’Donohoes Spar Express in Abbeyknockmoy

Maureens in Ballyforan

Holmes Centra in Ballygar

Siopa in Newbridge

The Village Shop Castleblakney

Screeenes Bar and Restaurant Skehana

Butler Artisan Home Bakery is located in Menlough County Galway, it is run by husband and wife team James and Catherine Butler and it employs five people.