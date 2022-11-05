Win with Butlers Home Bakery this week on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner. Butlers Bakery produces some of the finest cakes, breads and confectionery you will find! As a thank you to all their customers Butler’s Home Bakery has given us a €100 one for all voucher to giveaway on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner each day this week. Tune in from 12 for you chance to win.
Butler Artisan Home Bakery is located in Menlough County Galway and is a small family business run by James and his wife Catherine. They employee 5 people.
Butler Artisan Home Bakery produce a range of different types of breads, Brown Bread, Honey Soda Bread, Sunflower Seed Bread, Round Buttermilk Soda, Porridge bread, Treacle bread, Buttermilk Fruit scones, Fruit soda Bread, Apple Tarts, Banana bread. They pride themselves in having fresh warm bread in the shops 6 days a week, like the way Granny use to make.
Butler’s Home Bakery is delighted to tell customers that their products will be available in Tesco Athenry, Tesco Knocknacarra, Tesco Fr.Griffin Road, Tesco Tuam, Tesco Ballybane opening on Thursday next, Tesco Headford opening in 2 weeks.
Butler’s Artisan Home Bakery is on sale in the following locations;
Londis Athenry
Shopping basket Athenry
Mike Walsh butcher Athenry
Jocyes service station Dublin Road, Athenry
Mc Greals Eurospar, The Squar, Ballinalsoe
O’Connors Foodhall, Ballinalsoe
Padraic Concannon, Ahascragh
Jordans Spar Menlough
Cunningham Costcutters Mountbellow
Coyles SuperValu Mountbellow
Fordhams Monivea
O’Donohoes Spar Express in Abbeyknockmoy
Maureens in Ballyforan
Holmes Centra in Ballygar
Siopa in Newbridge
The Village Shop Castleblakney
Screeenes Bar and Restaurant Skehana
Butler Artisan Home Bakery is located in Menlough County Galway, it is run by husband and wife team James and Catherine Butler and it employs five people.