The sky’s the limit this week on The Live Wire with Breaffy House Resort. Ronan is giving newly engaged couples a chance to win a VIP trip to the Breaffy House Resort The Sky is the Limit Wedding Showcase on Sunday 5th and Monday 6th June.

So if you’ve recently got engaged then how would you like if a helicopter picked up you and your intended at Galway Docks and whisk you away through the skies to Breaffy House Resort. There you will enjoy a guided show around at the resort and the Wedding Showcase, explore the luxury of the Resort for yourselves, then dine in their Mulberry Restaurant followed by a fabulous stay in one of their signature rooms. Breakfast the following morning, then later that evening the Helicopter will bring you back to Galway Docks.

So to Win with Breaffy House Resort on the Live Wire you must be an engaged couple planning to get married in 2023 or 2024. You must also be available Sunday 5th & Monday 6th of June.











Summer Wedding Showcase

Breaffy House Resort is hosting it’s The Sky is the Limit Wedding Showcase on Sunday 5th & Monday 6th of June from 12 to 5pm. Explore their extraordinary resort, meet their suppliers & team of wedding expert’s who can’t wait to start planning your magical day.

Book your wedding on the day and enjoy a helicopter ride to Westport.

For more information visit www.breaffyhouseresort.com



Contact the Sales Team 094-9022033 or email [email protected]