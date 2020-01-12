Win with Better Bedding on Rise ‘n’ Smile

Do you love your sleep, than wake up early because this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie have a €100 Better Bedding voucher to give away each morning, listen in from 6.30 to find out how to win and upgrade your the quality of your sleep with better bedding!

With over 25 years of experience selling mattresses, beds, bedroom furniture, bed linen & curtains, Better Bedding has become part of the Galway business landscape. A lot has changed since they first opened doors in 1990 on Castle Street (now the location of Edward Square), but their commitment to providing quality mattresses has remained steadfast over the succeeding years.

To find out more information visit Better Bedding website, just click HERE