Win with Better Bedding on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie

Written by on 13 January 2019

Do you love your sleep, than wake up early because this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie as the sleep experts Better Sleeping have a €100 voucher to give away each morning to use in store, listen in from 6.30 to find out how to win and upgrade your sleep.

With over 25 years of  experience selling mattresses, beds, bedroom furniture, bed linen & curtains, Better Bedding has become part of the Galway business landscape. A lot has changed since they first opened doors in 1990 on Castle Street (now the location of Edward Square), but their commitment to providing quality mattresses has remained steadfast over the succeeding years.

To find out more information visit Better Bedding website, just click HERE

