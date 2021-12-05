Win with Ballinalsoe Jumper Day on Mollie in the Morning

Ballinasloe will be a sea of red & green on the 10th December and we know the town will be filled with an atmosphere of good will and festive cheer for Ballinalsoe Christmas Jumper Day! To start the celebration off early Mollie and Ollie will give away some fab gifts courtesy of Ballinalsoe’s finest business community. Tune in each day this week for a chance to win.

The Ballinalsoe Christmas Jumper fundraiser started back in 2017 and over the years the day has made generous donation to Galway Simon Community, Pieta House and East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support Centre, Brackernagh.

The idea is simple, we have invited schools, shops, businesses & the general public to wear a jumper/hat or anything festive and donate to a great cause. This years the fundraiser is on the 10th December and is in aid of Galway Hospice and Ballinalsoe Social Services and is hugely supported by everyone in the community.

















Christmas is a time of giving and we are very grateful for the generosity that is always shown for this great Fundraiser. The jumper day is always a fun day, and brings an exciting christmassy atmosphere to the town, Bucket Collectors will be on the streets to take your donation on the 10th dec or you can lodge your donation online.

Both very worthy causes and very much appreciate your donations.

BALLINASLOE SOCIAL SERVICES is a voluntary organisation that provides Day Care for the elderly, Meals on Wheels, Pre-School and Early Intervention Service in the East Galway and South Roscommon area. The mission of the centre is to provide services to support elderly, isolated and disadvantaged people to enable them to remain living in their own homes and communities. Additional to this, the organisation provides early intervention services to allow pre-school children, with additional needs, reach their full potential.

GALWAY HOSPICE provides specialist palliative care to people with life-limiting conditions across Galway city, county and the adjoining islands. We provide services in our Inpatient Unit in Renmore, in the home setting through our Community Palliative Care Team and also through our Day Care Service in Renmore. Galway Hospice services are provided free-of-charge for as long as they are needed. Support from the wider community is vital in the delivery of hospice services and your support is greatly appreciated

Check out our Facebook & Instagram pages, ballinasloe Christmas jumper day and if you would like details on how to get involved, email us at [email protected].

Our On Air Prizes this week include:

Dubarr y: a €50 voucher for the Dubarry Factory shop. Dubarry, based in Ballinasloe, have supplied us with vouchers for their factory shop where they stock a wide variety of footwear, clothing, leather goods and accessories at Factory Prices. There is excellent value on discontinued lines and samples. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Dubarry is much more than just shoes !

Gullanes Hotel: Complimentary lunch for 2 in our cosy warm newly refurbished restaurant dishes will be prepared for you from the finest ingredients by our amazing chefs. Relax & Enjoy the Luxury & festive atmosphere over a delicious meal.

Garbally Oil : €50 voucher gift voucher can be used for Heating Oil, road diesel , petrol or a full range of solid fuels at our filling station in Pollboy Industrial estate Ballinasloe ( opposite the NCT centre ). Open 7 days www.garballyoil.com Keenest prices always Find us on Facebook and instagram Tel 0909644147

Dubarr y: a €50 voucher for the Dubarry Factory shop. Dubarry factory shop stock a wide variety of footwear, clothing, leather goods and accessories at Factory Prices. There is excellent value on discontinued lines and samples. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Dubarry is much more than just shoes!

Shearwater hotel 2 Course dinner for two people in the canal bar, Shearwater Ballinasloe.The Shearwater pursuit of perfection is evidenced in cuisine that is as sophisticated as it is immaculately presented. Delicious and innovative dishes will be prepared for you from the finest ingredients. Relax & Enjoy the Luxury & festive atmosphere over a delicious Feast.

Our Social Media prizes include:

Anna Victoria millinery from Ballinasloe will design you a hat of your choice.

There is no value on the prize so the skys the limit. Get a hat for a wedding or the races. It’s totally up to you All of her hats and headpieces are her own unique designs. She handcraft them from the finest quality materials, using traditional couture millinery techniques with an obsessive attention to detail. see her wonderful designs on her website & instagram.She is very kindly giving a hat/ heat piece of your choice, there is no value on this voucher so the sky’s the limit with this wonderful prize

Ballinasloe Glass: €60 beautiful ornate mirror Located at their new premises at Canal Drive in Ballinasloe, The Ballinasloe Glass Centre will cater for all your glass and mirror requirements, Double Glazing, Table Tops, Mirrors, Tractor Glass, Stove Glass, Stained Glass and Splashbacks. Visit ballinasloeglass.com for full list of products, Ballinalsoe Glass is open 6 days a week