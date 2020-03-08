Win with AXA and Cycling Ireland on The Live Wire

This week on The Live Wire Ronan Lardner wants to get you on your bike with AXA and Cycling Ireland. It all about the Axa Community Bike Rides, how to become an Community Bike Ride leader and how you can inspire other to take up the healthier option of getting on on your bike. Ronan will also be giving listeners the chance to win a €250 cycle superstore voucher.

Join Ronan on The Live Wire 12 to 3pm this week on Galway Bay FM the sound of Galway.

Want to get involved but don’t see any rides in your area? AXA in association with Cycling ireland is looking for people all over Galway to become Leaders. As an AXA Community Bike Ride Leader, you’ll inspire others to be passionate about cycling. If you’re interested, head on over to axacommunitybikerides.com to get involved.