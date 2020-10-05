Win with Arrabawn Co-op Athenry with Mollie in the Morning

This week tune into Mollie in the Morning for a chance to win a voucher for the new Arrabawn Co-op Superstore in Athenry.

Arrabawn opened their new 20,000 square foot purpose built agri, DIY superstore at Ballydavid, Monivea Rd, Athenry last April. A modern retail outlet it offers a vast array of products to both the farmer and the DIY enthusiast.

To complement the extended range of traditional agri products the store has a large paint department selling brands such as Dulux and Colourtrend to name but a few.

The store also has an extended range of pet care, DIY, garden and clothing and footwear.

Arrabawn have a one-way drive through in their store for feed and general goods which enables them to load their customer’s vehicles under cover from the elements of weather.

There is a drive through system and ample free parking and a large yard to service all their customers.

The Arrabawn Co-op Superstore invites you to call in and they look forward to serving the people of Athenry and surrounding areas.