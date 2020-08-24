Win with Ace Barbers on The Live Wire

Back to school, back to college, back to work – make an impression with a Ace cut from Ace Barbers, on Eyre Street – Galway’s newest barbershop. This week on The Live Wire Ronan is giving away a Ace Cut along with a men’s hair care hamper each day.

Here’s what the Team at Ace Barbers has to say:

Ace Barbershop is a modern barbershop with an old school twist.



Our shop is located on Eyre street in the heart of Galway beside the famous pub whole in the wall

What differentiates our barbershop is the style of haircut we could offer at the best value. Our barbers are all senior stylists.

Our shop offers the complete ace cut where we offer our clients a haircut of any choice including beard trim beard shape up or a hot towel shave. And facial mask at only €30 euros

Our shop also showing appreciation to all front line workers that have helped us through this though times and we offer them a free haircut every Tuesdays from 12-2.

To get a haircut you have to show your ID card

Feel the Ace cut !!