Win two nights self catering stay with Swuites Galway on Rise ‘N’ Smile

Fancy a break away in Dublin or you’d like bring home some friends for a get together. Tune in to Rise ‘N’ Smile this week, Alan & Ollie will be giving listeners a chance to win a self catering accommodation voucher for Swuite Galway, Bohermore, or Swuite Dublin Grangegorman.

Alan & Ollie have a €100 voucher to giveaway each morning Monday to Thursday to spend at Swuite Galway in this summer ( June July or August 2019). On Friday they also be giving a two night stay at Swuite Galway during Race week 2019 along with 2 race tickets for a day of your choice.

Swuite Galway conveniently located close to Galway city centre on Bohermore offers luxury student accommodation with fantastic facilities. During Smmer months of June July and August Suites offers unique Aparthotel experience.

This prize is valid for two people in one of Swuite’s standard double studio apartments. It is valid on any two nights from Monday July 29th to Thursday August 01st inclusive. It also includes two tickets to the Galway Races that can be used on any day of this years festival.

Swuite offer modern studio apartments with kitchenettes and standard rooms in each property. There is also games rooms, Cinema rooms and study rooms with Free underground parking (Galway) and 24 hour reception in each property.

Book for one night or longer weekly stays Book direct on www.swuite.com to get the best prices.