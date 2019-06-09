Win Toy Story 4 tickets on Rise ‘N’ Smile

To celebrate the upcoming release of Toy Story 4, we’ve teamed up with our friends at The Walt Disney Company Ireland to give away some much sought after tickets to a special family screening at the Eye Cinema Galway on Sunday June 16th. To be in with a chance of winning tune in each morning to Alan & Ollie on Rise’N’ Smile from 6.30am

Toy Story 4 opens as Bonnie takes the toys on her family’s road trip, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep, whose adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. Woody and Bo are worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, and they soon realize that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 in Irish cinemas June 21st starring Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, along with Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris

Director:Josh Cooley

Producers:Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen