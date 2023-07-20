Win Tote Galway Plate Day Race Tickets: We’ve gone racing mad this week with another chance to get involved in the action at the summer most exciting racing event, Galway Races. The highlight of the Galway Summer Racing Festival each year is the Tote Galway Plate. Each afternoon on On The Move with Kayte O’Malley you’ll have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tote Galway Plate Day on Wednesday August 2nd. Tune in from 3pm for all the details!

Tote Ireland are delighted to be in their 14th consecutive year sponsoring what will be the 154th Galway Plate, which yet again will feature Shark Hanlon’s formidable Hewick, who’s looking to win the race in back-to-back years.

The Tote also have a couple of initiatives/offers you should keep an eye out for if you are heading to Galway Races. All attendees will be able to claim a fee online bet on Galway Plate day, simply head to the Tote activation area next to the main Tote building to get yours.

The Tote have also recently launched their Fantasy racing game, which is a new way to have an interest in a day’s racing. The idea is much the same as Fantasy football, with players picking a stable of 7 horses with their 10,000 guineas budget to score them points and win prizes over an afternoon’s racing. There will be a €1,000 bonus for the winner on Tote Galway Plate Day, head to Tote.ie/Fantasy to find out more.

Tote Ireland operate Ireland’s only pool betting system for Horse Racing by providing betting services at all race meetings at the 26 racecourses in Ireland.

All profits generated by Tote Ireland, are returned to horse racing for the improvement of the industry. Tote also sponsor a number of races through-out the country, the highlight of Tote’s annual race sponsorship is the Tote Galway Plate at the Galway Races, which in 2023 will see the 14th consecutive year of sponsorship.

As well as operating a cash betting service at racecourses, Tote distribute Irish racing pools internationally, meaning other Tote’s and partners from around the world bet into Irish Tote pools. World Pool showcases this on the largest scale when bets are comingled from over 25 countries around the world creating multimillion Euro pools to bet into on some of the best days racing in the calendar. Think the euro millions of betting!

This year there are two Irish World Pool days on the Irish Derby at the Curragh and Irish Champions stakes Day at Leopardstown. World Pool sees enhanced media rights and therefore increased revenues for Irish Racing.

Tote Ireland is not only available on course but is now operated in conjunction with the UK Tote through Tote.ie.

The Tote is fundamentally distinguished from fixed-odds betting as customers bet into a pool with each other, and do not bet against a bookmaker, which means they are able to welcome winning customers and never restrict a customer for being successful. Like the National Lottery, the pool betting model offers customers the opportunity to win a large amount from a small stake. New initiatives such as Tote Guarantee, which ensures customers receive SP or better on win bets and Tote+ boosting your payout by a minimum of 5% when you play direct with the Tote.ie website or app, mean there’s great value on offer when betting with the Tote.

New customers can open their Tote.ie account with a Bet €5 Get €20 welcome offer here.