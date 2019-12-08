Win tickets with DNA Nightclub on The A-List

We may have all grown up a little but now is your chance to relive your youth and show your little ones how Mom and Dad used to do it in the “good ol’ days!” Tune into The A-List with Alan Murphy this week to be in with a chance of winning tickets to a family RAVE with DNA Nightclub.

After the massive success of their first family rave, they’re back again in time for Christmas! Bring your child along and experience the joy of partying together in a fun, safe environment! Every child will get to meet Santa and his elves in the Grotto and leave with a present from the man himself!

WHAT TO EXPECT

• Santa’s Grotto – every child gets a present!

• Performers

• Glow sticks

• Face painting

• Bubbles

• Balloons

• Sensory + creative play area for babies and toddlers

• Music at safe levels (we recommend ear protectors for children under 2 years)

• Buggy park

• Children under 8

The event takes place on Saturday 14th of Dec, for more information click HERE.