Win tickets to the Live at The Marquee Festival: Tune in across the day all this week for you chance to win tickets to ‘Live at the Marquee’ Festival Aug 11th to 19th featuring the cream of Irish musical talent, proudly presented by Screenes Bar Guilka.

𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄 at Screenes Bar Guilka – 11th – 19th 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑

Join us this coming August for our ‘Live at the Marquee’ Festival featuring the cream of Irish Musical talent

Fri 11th August Cliona Hagan with support by SILKWOOD

Sat 12th August Patrick Feeney with support by EMMA DONAHUE

Sun 13th August The Tumbling Paddies with support by STREETWISE

Fri 18th August Mike Denver with support by STREETWISE

Sat 19th August George Murphy & The Rising Sons with support by The Wilful & THE TRIBESMEN

FOR TUMBLING PADDIE’S TICKETS CLICK HERE

FOR ALL OTHER TICKETS VISIT HERE

Tickets are also available directly from Screenes Bar Guilka by phone 0909 684077