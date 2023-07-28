Win tickets to the Live at The Marquee Festival: Tune in across the day all this week for you chance to win tickets to ‘Live at the Marquee’ Festival Aug 11th to 19th featuring the cream of Irish musical talent, proudly presented by Screenes Bar Guilka.
𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄 at Screenes Bar Guilka – 11th – 19th 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑
Join us this coming August for our ‘Live at the Marquee’ Festival featuring the cream of Irish Musical talent
Fri 11th August Cliona Hagan with support by SILKWOOD
Sat 12th August Patrick Feeney with support by EMMA DONAHUE
Sun 13th August The Tumbling Paddies with support by STREETWISE
Fri 18th August Mike Denver with support by STREETWISE
Sat 19th August George Murphy & The Rising Sons with support by The Wilful & THE TRIBESMEN
FOR TUMBLING PADDIE’S TICKETS CLICK HERE
FOR ALL OTHER TICKETS VISIT HERE
Tickets are also available directly from Screenes Bar Guilka by phone 0909 684077