Win tickets to ‘Take it to the Limit’ a celebration of the Eagles on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

Johnny Brady, Simon Casey, Nigel Connell and The Sheerin Family Band come together to pay homage to one of the greatest bands ever, The Eagles.

This unique nine piece ensemble of top class musicians will be performing hits like “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, “New Kid In Town”, “Desperado” and many more.

Every so often when a combination of the right people come together something magical happens, well this is the only way to describe these guys!!

Each performer is an established artist in their own right having carved a victorious path for themselves in the music business.

The show completely sold out its debut tour back in November 2018. Since then, word about the exciting new show has spread throughout the country and has created a lot of excitement.

The video for their first single, Take It Easy, has gone viral and received over 350k views.

Johnny Brady, one of the most distinctive voices on the Irish music scene is known for his powerful vocals, energetic performances and charismatic personality. Johnny has a unique sound and is continually pushing the boundaries in a new generation of Irish music Artists.

Simon Casey hit the headlines back in 2003 when he became a superstar after appearing on one of the most popular TV shows ever in Ireland, You’re A Star. Simon performed live on the show every Sunday evening and subsequently his first single “A Better Plan” spent three weeks at number one in the Irish Top 30 and is now certified triple platinum. Simon was also enlisted to record the famous Irish Rugby World Cup Anthem penned by Phil Coulter, “Ireland’s Call” which has also been certified platinum.

Nigel Connell started singing before he could talk and at the age of only 13 performed his first gig with his family band. Fast forward 25 years and already he has achieved what most musicians could only dream of. Once the drummer with Daniel O’Donnell, he toured the world before setting his sights on the Irish music scene. In 2016 he entered The Voice Of Ireland where he became a household name, delighting audiences with his powerful vocals and energetic drumming ability.

The Sheerin Family Band are the guys that bind all this together. Comprising of 6 brothers; Paul, Des, Danny, Kieran, Tom & Simon, they are known for their tight crisp harmonies and attention to detail. From Carnegie Hall to The London Palladium to the 3 Arena these guys have performed with some of the biggest names in the music world including Billy Ocean, Mel C, Curtis Stigers, Colin Raye, Larry Gatlin, Paul Carrack, Phil Vassar, Charlie Pride, Nathan Carter…the list is endless.

