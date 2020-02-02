Win tickets to Neven Maguire at the Clayton Hotel on Galway Talks

Everyone’s favourite chef Neven Maguire is hosting a cookery demonstration at The Clayton Hotel on Thurs 13th Feb. Neven’s demo evening has been organised by Cregmore Claregalway Football Club. Tune into Galway Talks this week and you could win tickets to this event and support the hardworking teams at Cregmore Claregalway Football Club.

All funds raised go to the club to support club facilities and the teams girls and boys from U6 all the way up to junior, and they would greatly appreciate your support.

Call 087—9112004 for tickets.