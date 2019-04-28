Win tickets to Kiltulla & Disctrict Vintage show on the Live Wire

This week join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire as Ronan puts some vintage style to his show. Tune in for a chance to win tickets to this years Kiltulla & District Vintage Club 4th annual vintage show.

Kiltulla & District Vintage Show has grown to become a major event in the Irish vintage calendar. Kiltulla and District Vintage Club’s 4th annual show returns on Saturday 4th & Sunday 5th May 2019, at Kiltullagh, Athenry, County Galway (R348. Exit Junction 16, M6). This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever with an Autojumble on both 4th & 5th May, with the main show and family fun day on Sunday 5th May.

The ever-popular Sunday event with an abundance of activities and attractions for the vintage enthusiast, including Vintage Cars, Tractors, Motorbikes, Commercials and the All-Ireland Stationary Engine Challenge. There is also a large Autojumble, old-time farming and country life displays with butter churning, threshing, woodcarving & timber sawing, diecast models and many more displays including old oil cans, tools, toolboxes, nameplates, seats, bicycles and more. There will be live music on Sunday 5thand plenty of food & trade stalls to sample. This year sees the return of our dedicated children’s entertainment field, filled with bouncy castles and other activities.

On Saturday 4th, the autojumble will run from 12 noon until 5pm. The Show on Sunday 5th will run from 11am until 5pm. All clubs are very welcome. For those travelling, there is an onsite camping area, free of charge. A security firm will patrol the site from Friday night onwards. Pre-booking for traders and autojumblers is essential.

For booking and more information, phone: 087 1499688/087 4581800, EMail: [email protected], and keep up-to-date via Facebook: kiltullaanddistrictvintageclub