Win tickets for the Motorsport show on – The Live Wire

Tune into The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner Monday 18th from 12-3pm to be in with a chance of winning 2 pairs of tickets to the Motorsports show at the RDS Simmonscourt on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th. We will be giving away 2 pairs of tickets per day Monday to Wednesday.

It’s Going To Be Electric! For all Motorsport fans, experts, collectors and car enthusiasts.

The Motorsport Show takes place at The RDS Dublin on Saturday and Sunday November 23rd and 24th. There’ll be a hearty display of racing cars, track-focused cars, rally cars, a live runway, a sprinkling of Motorsport celebrities, four live stages and an Irish first for good measure.

The show is located across the expansive halls of the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin and throws open its doors to the public on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24 November.

If you’re planning a trip to The Motorsport Show, here are some of the attractions and experiences not to be missed:

1.The ABB FIA Formula-E Championship 2018/2019 Winning Car: The star of this year’s show and a first ever appearance in Ireland for an FIA Formula-E car will be the the ABB FIA Formula-E Championship 2018/2019 winning car the DS AUTOMOBILES FORMULA-E TEAM TECHEETAH DS E-Tense FE 19.

2. The Live Runway: The Live Runway is an exciting addition to the event where spectators can view some of the star car attractions on display each day. Paul Swift will present specially prepared live runway displays on The Motor Sport Show Live Runway.

3. Martin Donnelly: A Motorsport legend will grace the show in the shape of Martin Donnelly. The Motorsport Show will celebrate and discuss his illustrious and challenging career and marks over 30 years since the beginning of Martin’s racing career.

4. Celebrating Sixty Years of the Mini: Mention the words ‘Mini racing’ and one famous moment will immediately spring to mind for most enthusiasts; the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally win by a Cooper, piloted by Paddy Hopkirk. The tartan red Mini with a white roof, numbered ‘37’, flying through the difficult, snowy terrain, clinching the lead during the notorious Col de Turini stage. In addition to Mini displays by Paul Swift on The Motorsport Show Live Runway over the weekend there is also a very special 60th anniversary parade planned for Sunday November 24th.

5. More Celebrity Guests: Martin Donnelly won’t be the only famous face to appear at The Motorsport Show. A host of motoring and sport stars will be at the show.

6. Colin Clark’s Kitchen Table LIVE:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmmZFZGf8l9niLHrklt0Ujg

7. Sponsorship and The World of Motor Racing Conference: If you race, race cars run on funding, not on fuel. A Sponsorship and The World of Motor Racing Conference will also be part of the weekend activities.

Free to all visitors at The Motorsport Show, the conference will feature a selection of interviews, panels and workshops with national and international sponsors, team principles alongside marketing and data experts to advise you and try to guide you to finding the most valuable motor racing fuel of all, sponsors.

8. Star Cars: It almost goes without saying that a dazzling array of cars will be present at the show.

9. The Future Of Motorsport Arena: The future is not something that happens to us but something we can create. The Future of Motorsport Arena will offer visitors and curious minds an opportunity to engage and join in on a journey and discussions about the future of motorsport.

10. Jigs & Wheels Pop-Up Pub: The Jigs & Wheels Pop-Up Pub will open its doors at The Motorsport Show. Drop in for some refreshments if you need or are in need of some rest and relaxation. This is also your chance to get up close with some of The Motorsport Shows team’s favourite cars and if you’re lucky, you might just meet a member of the team in person.

The theme and message for The Jigs & Wheels Pub will be NEVER EVER DRINK AND DRIVE.

For more information go to: www.themotorsportshow.com

The Motorsport ShowRDS DublinSaturday

November 23rd 10.00 -18.00

Sunday November 24th 10.00 – 18.00

(Friday November 22nd 15.30 – 18.00 Media preview)

Tickets On Sale Now From Ticketmaster:

In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide By Telephone (24 Hour): ROI: 0818 719 300, Northern Ireland: 0844 277 4455

Book On Line: www.ticketmaster.ie