Win Shopping Vouchers with Discover Loughrea – Shop Local Shop Loughrea !

Shop Local Shop Loughrea

To celebrate the festive season The Loughrea Chamber of Commerce are running a 12 days of Christmas Shoppers Draw. They are giving away €4,800 worth of vouchers over the next two weeks. Each day one participating outlet in Loughrea will hold a customer draw and one lucky shopper will win €400 in vouchers. Each daily draw will be broadcast live without over the 12 days.

To enter The 12 Days of Christmas Shopper Draw in Loughrea all you have to do is be a shopper in one of the participation outlet. Make a purchase and enter the draw. Participating store are

Apple Health Foods, Beattys, Beatty Jewellers, Beautiful Ambition Hair Salon, Billys Discount Store, Brogan Total Health Pharmacy, Centra, Chica Bella Beauty, Circle K, Dervans Fashions. Donlon’s Fruit & Veg, Gloss Hair Studio, Grace’s Eurospar, Gúna Deas, Hope’s Bakery, Lakeshore Pharmacy, Loughrea Dental, Loughrea School & Office Supplies, Love It Boutique, LeMar Fashions, Martin Dolan Expert Electrical, Martin Fahy Menswear, Pat Loughnane & Sons Butchers, Skincare and Beauty Clinic, Spectacular Options, Style Secrets, Supermac’s , Walsh’s Pharmacy, Weavers Court Pharmacy

To find out all about the draw and participating outlet check out Discover Loughrea’s on Facebook and remember Shop Local, Shop Loughrea this Christmas.

The Loughrea Chamber Twelve Days of Christmas Shoppers Draw is running over twelve days from 3rd to 16th Dec. Loughrea Chamber have also given us a number of vouchers to giveaway over the 12 days.

Today to win our cluster of lovely voucher each day just tune in and listen out for our cue to call. Complete the line form the well known Christmas song – The Twelve Days of Christmas and you will be in our daily draw.