Win Shannon Airport Santa Flights on The A List

Shannon Airport is delighted to announce that Santa and his elves will be taking to the skies on Saturday 30th November and Sunday 1st December.

The Shannon Airport Santa Flight Lottery is now open! To enter, check out shannonairport.ie.

The lottery cost per seat is €1.50, plus a small booking fee which applies to each transaction.

The lottery will help us to raise money for our designated charity partners this year – join the magic and help us to support Limerick Suicide Watch and the Irish Cancer Society.

But you have to be quick, the lottery closes on Friday 1st November at midnight – good luck!

Terms and Conditions apply – Check HERE for details

For our lucky family winners it will be an experience to remember. The event will be supported by teams of staff volunteers from Shannon Airport, a Shannon Group company. The build-up will take off from the minute the very special passengers enter the airport where Mrs Claus herself and her team of helpers will be manning the airport check-in desks.

If you win one of these Family Flights it will be a unique experience for any child, young or old. That magic begins on arrival, with characters from favourite cartoons on hand to welcome the special guests as the transit lounge is transformed into a winter playground. There will be a disco, elves, a puppet show, face painting and plenty of other fun and games.

