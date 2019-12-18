Win Run & Roses Tickets

To win a pair of tickets check out our facebook page.

ROCK LEGENDS GUNS N’ ROSES RETURN TO IRELAND WITH 2020 TOUR SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020 – MARLAY PARK

Fresh from the powerful Not In This Lifetime World Tour that blew the minds of over 5.5 million fans worldwide TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!

The band that shook Slane Castle and the world with their historic return in 2017, Guns N’ Roses have announced dates for 2020 – the next step in their phenomenal career. Making stops in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, and Holland, the epic run of dates will then bring the band to Dublin’s Marlay Park on Saturday 27 June 2020.

Tickets from €99.50 including booking fees are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.

2020 TOUR DATES:

Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival) Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino Festival Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Saturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San Marcos Friday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Sunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Friday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Sunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo Picnic Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion Friday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Stadium Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Saturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival) Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium Friday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival) Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse Wednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy Friday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport Sunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival) Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

#GnFnR About Guns N’ RosesFollowing the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N’ Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).