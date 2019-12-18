Win Run & Roses Tickets

To win a pair of tickets check out our facebook page.
ROCK LEGENDS GUNS N’ ROSES RETURN TO IRELAND WITH 2020 TOUR SATURDAY 27 JUNE 2020 – MARLAY PARK
Fresh from the powerful Not In This Lifetime World Tour that blew the minds of over 5.5 million fans worldwide TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW!
The band that shook Slane Castle and the world with their historic return in 2017, Guns N’ Roses have announced dates for 2020 – the next step in their phenomenal career. Making stops in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, and Holland, the epic run of dates will then bring the band to Dublin’s Marlay Park on Saturday 27 June 2020.
Tickets from €99.50 including booking fees are on sale now at Ticketmaster.
Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.
2020 TOUR DATES:
|Friday, 31st January, 2020
|Miami, Florida
|American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)
|Saturday, 14th March, 2020
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, 18th March, 2020
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, 21st March, 2020
|Quito, Ecuador
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, 24th March, 2020
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio Universidada San Marcos
|Friday, 27th March, 2020
|Santiago, Chile
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 29th March, 2020
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, 3rd April, 2020
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 5th April, 2020
|Bogota, Colombia
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, 20th May, 2020
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Passeio Maritimo De Algés
|Saturday, 23rd May, 2020
|Seville, Spain
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, 26th May, 2020
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, 29th May, 2020
|London, UK
|Tottenham Stadium
|Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
|Hamburg, Germany
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, 6th June, 2020
|Solvesborg, Sweden
|Sweden Rocks (Festival)
|Tuesday, 9 June, 2020
|Vienna, Austria
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, 12 June, 2020
|Firenze, Italy
|Firenze Rocks (Festival)
|Sunday, 14th June, 2020
|Berne, Switzerland
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, 17th June, 2020
|Warsaw, Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, 19th June, 2020
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, 21st June, 2020
|Landgraaf, Holland
|Pinkpop (Festival)
|Saturday, 27th June, 2020
|Dublin, Ireland
|Marlay Park
#GnFnR About Guns N’ RosesFollowing the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N’ Roses has gone on to sell over 5 million tickets worldwide on the Not In This Lifetime Tour. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).