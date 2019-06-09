Win Race Week Bubbles & Brunch at the Connacht Hotel on The A List

This week it’s more glamour for The A List listeners as Alan Murphy is giving away a race week fashionista treat and all in aid of a most worthy charity, Act for Meningitis. We have tickets to The Connacht Hotel Race Week Bubble & Brunch event to giveaway this week. Tune in from 3pm each day for a chance to win.

The Connacht Hotel 2nd Annual Race Week Bubbles & Brunch in Aid of Act for Meningitis is an action packed pre races event taking place on Wednesday the 31 st of July. This year’s Bubbles and Brunch promises to be another wonderful day of fashion, food, racing and a few surprises with the funds going to local charity ACT for Meningitis.

The event will begin with a lively drink’s reception from 12:30 pm followed by a delicious three-course gourmet brunch with prosecco, live entertainment, best dressed competition and raffle prizes and it wouldn’t be a Galway Races event without a Millinery showcase.

Following the glamorous brunch, attendees have the option to be chauffeured to the race track where they will enjoy the atmosphere and buzz of Ireland’s favourite racing festival.



The entire event is to raise much-needed funds for ACT for Meningitis which was set up in 2011 by Siobhan and Noel Carroll following the tragic loss of their daughter Aoibhe, aged just 4, to Meningitis. Losing Aoibhe changed their lives forever and they wanted to try and prevent another family going through that heart break.

They felt there was an urgent need for more awareness around Meningitis and that support be made available to anyone affected by the disease, therefore, in July 2011 they set up ACT for Meningitis, with a Mission to raise awareness, to promote education and to provide support to those affected by meningitis in Ireland.



Tickets are from €45 for this event and are available to book by e-mailing [email protected] or calling 091 381200