This week on The Live Wire Ronan has some great stocking fillers compliments of [email protected], Shop Street, Galway. Ronan has a €50 voucher for [email protected] Shop Street Galway, a Tommy Tiernan DVD, a Tommy Flemming DVD & a Big Tom DVD to giveaway each day.

With prices to suit everyone at [email protected] has got to be the shop for all your Christmas treats this festive season, Open 7 Days a week, for more information… find them on Facebook.

[email protected] also have Ticketmaster in store, with a personal service to help you choose your tickets and print them out on the spot.

If you are looking for something out of the ordinary this Christmas look no further than [email protected] shop street Galway, from Christmas jumpers to electrical goods, [email protected] have hundreds of gift ideas for family, friends or even anyone at the office, also Check out their exclusive Galway Girl range.