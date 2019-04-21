Win on Rise ‘N’ Smile with the new Arrabawn Store, Athenry

To celebrate the opening of the new Arrabawn store in Athenry Alan & Ollie on Rise’N’ Smile are giving away a €100 Arrabawn voucher each Tuesday to Friday this week. Arrabawn is relocating their retail store from Cross St, Athenry to a brand new purpose build store at Ballydavid, Monivea Road, Athenry. Tune in each day morning Tuesday to Friday from 6.30am to find out more and for your chance to win.

As well as the usual agri products the store will have a paint centre selling brands such as Dulux, Colourtrend and more. This paint centre will cater for the trade and general public. The store will also have an extended range of pet food and accessories, outdoor clothing and DIY.

The Official opening of Arrabawn Stores will be performed by our special guest Micheal Donoghue Galway senior hurling manager at 10am on Saturday 27th April.



Drop in and say hello to the staff and remember at the new Arrabawn Store in Ballydavid Athenry there will be special offers in store all day on Saturday 27th.

Arrabawn Stores will be open 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and open through lunchtime.