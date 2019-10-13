Win on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Monaghan & Sons on the Tuam Road

Start your day the right way with Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘n’ Smile, and all this week from 6.30am you could win a €500 Monaghans Centra voucher with thanks to Monaghan & Sons on the Tuam Road. Purchase your used Skoda from Monaghans Galway & receive a 3 YEAR WARRANTY as standard! ‘Sometimes the best offers are right in front of you’.

Irelands leading Skoda & SEAT dealers and your choice for New Skoda, SEAT or quality used cars in Galway. At their premises on the Tuam Road they offer the full range of Skoda & SEAT new cars, over 120 used cars for sale and a fully equipped car service department. A family run business, serving the West of Ireland for over 20 years, they provide competitive motor finance, a fully stocked Skoda & SEAT parts department and body repair facility. They can cater for all your motoring needs and relish the opportunity to help with your enquiry.

For more info check out their website galway.monaghans.ie