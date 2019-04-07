Win on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Hotel Meyrick

Hotel Meyrick, Eyre Square, invite all newly engaged couples to their Easter Saturday Wedding Open Day on Saturday April 20th from 12-4pm. To celebrate this Rise ‘n’ Smile have Afternoon Tea for 4 to give away each day, why not treat the special people in your life, be up bright and early, 6.30am, for your chance to win.

The Hotel have just announced details of their Easter Saturday Wedding Open Day- taking place on Saturday April 20th from 12-4pm. The experienced friendly team at Hotel Meyrick are known for their warm welcome and quality of service. And look forward to welcoming all newly engaged couples and assisting them with their Wedding Enquiry. The Hotels Viewing diary for April 20th is now open and pre booked Viewings are available between 12-4pm.

On Saturday April 20th couples will have the opportunity to view the Meyrick’s Parlour Lounge area where Arrival Drinks receptions are held. And spend time in The Connemara Ballroom, which is exquisite; seating up to 300 guests for a wedding reception and is also a licensed civil ceremony venue. It’s adorned with 9 elegant chandeliers and large mirrors creating a stunning backdrop for your Wedding Day. Each wedding at Hotel Meyrick is dressed to perfection with elegant chair covers and sashes, and tables featuring a mirrored centrepiece, silver candelabra & white candles; all reflected in the stunning antique chandeliers and creating a feeling of timeless elegance.

Start your wedding planning with the Hotel Meyrick 3D tour online and arrange a viewing of the beautiful facilities by contacting Paula Feeney on 091 564041 or [email protected] and let Hotel Meyrick make your wedding dreams come true.