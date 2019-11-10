Win on Rise ‘N’ Smile with Galway Science Festival

This week on Rise ‘N’ Smile Alan & Ollie are going all hi-tech and sci-fi. Why?…. It’s Science Week of course! Not only do Alan & Ollie have lots of interests things to tell you about the Galway Science & Technology Festival but they also have a fantastic prize to give away each day this week. How would you like to win an Echo Dot Smart speaker?

The Amazon Echo Dot voice-controlled smart speaker not only plays music but also will provide you with news, weather information, football scores, cinema listings and loads more, the newly designed Echo Dot and its voice assistant Alexa is the perfect addition to any room. – So how’s that’s for hi-tech! Join Alan & Ollie bright and early each morning next week.



The Festival is part of SFI’s National Science Week and will run from 11th to 24th November with schools throughout Galway city and county taking part in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture and Maths) projects, culminating in the super annual Exhibition at NUI Galway on Sunday 24th November. Find out more at GalwayScience.ie

Galway Science and Technology Festival focuses on Climate Action

The 22ndGalway Science and Technology Festival opens on Monday 11th November and the central theme of the Festival will be Climate Action. An exciting series of events will build public understanding of this important movement, how to make an impact as individuals and how science and technology can help to create a positive climate future.

Special Guest Climate Activist AndriMagnason

The Festival is proud to have special guest Andri Snær Magnason visit Galway. Andri is an internationally-renowned Icelandic author and climate activist. He will be taking part in public events and a reading in Charlie Byrnes.

2,000 Free Trees – Citywide Tree Planting in Schools on November 11th

On November 11th at 11am, each school in Galway city and county will be offered the opportunity to plant a tree in a co-ordinated tree-planting effort for the Science Festival. 2,000 free trees, donated by Coillte and sponsored by local company Aerogen, will be provided to schools.To celebrate this event, the first tree was planted at Medtronic during the programme launch.

Baking in Space

Other highlightsinclude ‘Baking in Space’, a fun family event about space, engineering and astronauts all through the medium of food. Join Andrew Smyth (BBC’s Great British Bake Off finalist and aerospace engineer) and scientist, performer and explorer Dr. Niamh Shaw on a Science week gastronomic journey into orbit.Tuesday 12th November at The Black Box Theatre, in partnership with the British Council.

Superhero Tuesday

Join Superhero Scientist Barry Fitzgerald for an exciting talk on the Secrets of Superhero Science. Learn everything you ever wanted to know about superpowers including X-Men genetic mutations, Hawkeye’s super-vision or the shrinking of Ant-Man and the Wasp. On Tuesday 19th November at An Pálás followed by a screening of the 2012 original Avengers movie ‘Marvel Avengers Assembly’.

Careers in Space!

Find out all about your career options…in space! The Blackrock Castle Observatory will present thisevent to an audience of 500 secondary school students with engineer and explorer Dr. Niamh Shaw at NUI Galway.

A Truck like no Other. Titan II comes to Galway

This incredible 35-tonne interactive truck brings innovation to life by providing a hands-on experience of engineering and technology. It features 3D printing, robotics, thermal imaging and much more. At ColáisteEinde on Monday 11th of November and will be available for school visits.

More about the Festival

Galway Science & Technology Festival was founded in 1998 to inspire and educate students about careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) and to encourage students to study STEM-related courses in third level colleges.

The Festival is supported by main sponsor Medtronic, Science Foundation Ireland, third-level colleges in Galway, supporting sponsors and government agencies. Medtronic has been the main Festival sponsor for the past 20 years.

“Medtronic’s longstanding partnership with the Galway Science & Technology Festival is one of collaboration and innovation where each year our employees strive to produce a creative, interactive learning experience for children in a fun environment,” said Ronan Rogers, Director, New Product Development at Medtronic. “Our approach is focused on engaging young people to inspire them about the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Our partnership is an opportunity to lay the foundations for a lifelong interest in the area.”

Paul Mee, Chairman of the Galway Science & Technology Festival called on everyone to get involved, he said “There are many events for the public to get involved this year and learn more about the environment around us and how small changes can make a big impact on climate change, everyone has a responsibility to educate and inform themselves of the changes each of us need to make”.

Follow Galway Science Festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @galwayscience. Use hashtags #GalwayScience and #BelieveinScience to join the conversation. Visit GalwayScience.ie for more information.

About AndriMagnason

Special guest AndriMagnason will attend the Festival to give a talk and attend a book signing in Charlie Byrnes Bookshop. He is an internationally-renowned award-winning Icelandic author and climate activist whose publications include the Tímakistan, Dreamland, Love Star, The Story of the Blue Planet and The Casket of Time. His works have a strong environmental stance. Andri Snær Magnason is an Icelandic writer, born in Reykjavik on the 14th of July 1973. His most recent book in English, ‘The Casket of Time’ won the Icelandic literary Award and was nominated for the Nordic Council Children’s book Award and has been sold to 14 countries. Andri has written novels, poetry, plays, short stories and essays. He is the co-director of the documentary film Dreamland.