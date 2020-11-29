Win NBCRI Christmas Raffle tickets on The A List

print

Join Alan Murphy this week on The A-List and you could win some draw tickets to the ultimate Christmas Raffle in aid of The National Breast Cancer Research Institute. It’s the season of giving -remember!

Tickets just €10 each and available from www.ChristmasRaffle.ie

Two of Galway’s leading retailers, Brown Thomas and Hartmann’s Jewellers have come together this year to help locally-based charity, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, a national charity that funds a comprehensive research programme at the National University of Ireland, Galway.

The two neighbouring retailers have partnered with the charity to create the ultimate Christmas Raffle where the lucky winner can look forward to win some of the most sought after luxury gifts with a total value of €10,100 for just a €10 donation.

From Brown Thomas you can win the coveted YSL ‘Sunset’ large shoulder bag and YSL Monogram Quilted Purse, and from Hartmann’s Jewellers, a renowned TAG ladies F1 diamond steel bracelet watch with Mother-of-Pearl dial and a TAG men’s Monaco Steve McQueen edition calibre 11 watch too.

In Ireland, 1 in 9 women are affected by breast cancer and there are 3,000 cases diagnosed annually which is set to continue to increase. The money raised from the raffle will help the charity fund their research team, in collaboration with universities and hospitals across the globe, focusing on the development and improvement of diagnostic techniques and treatment strategies, to drive real and measurable improvement in clinical outcomes for breast cancer patients.

Speaking about the raffle Richard Hartmann from Jewellers A. Hartmann & Son said; “We are delighted to support such a worthy cause. It’s a challenging time for all business but we mustn’t forget charities like National Breast Cancer Research Institute who do incredible work all through the year”.

While Brown Thomas Galway General Manager, Marilyn Gallagher said; “Brown Thomas Galway are proud to continue our long standing support of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Having seen the devastating effects the pandemic has had on charity fundraising we believe it’s more important than ever to support charities where possible. With community involvement being of great importance to Brown Thomas and the National Breast Cancer Research Institute based in Galway there is a natural fortitude to our connection with the charity.”

The Raffle runs online until December 21st when the draw will take place in Brown Thomas Galway at 6pm on Monday 21st December.

Tickets are just €10 each and available from www.ChristmasRaffle.ie