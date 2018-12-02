Win Murty Rabbitts VIP Connacht V Perpignan Match tickets on The Live Wire

Murty Rabbitts are experts when it comes to celebrating events and on December 8th they are pushing the boat out to celebrate the opening of their new Beer Garden! We’ll be joining in the festivities as we broadcast live from Murty’s on the night from 6-9pm.

In the meantime to celebrate this great event Murty Rabbitts has given us a fantastic prize to giveaway on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner this week. We have Clubhouse Hospitality tickets for Connacht V Perpignan Dec 8th for one listener and 4 Rugby loving friends.

But Murty Rabbitt hasn’t stopped there! – the prize includes a pre-match drink at Murty Rabbitts where you can collect your match tickets, then you’re whisked off to the sports ground for a pre match Q & A with the Connacht players, offered a complimentary drink followed by a main course buffet meal, given a match programme, entertained with live music and you can get involved in the post match Q & A with the Connacht players. You’ll then be driven back to Murtys VIP area with more complimentary food and drink…and to finish off the night a free pass each to Halo nightclub, what a prize! !

How do you win, tune in to The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner every day this week from 12 noon…..