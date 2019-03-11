Win Mother’s Day Lunch on The Live Wire with The Connacht Hotel

This week Marc Roberts sits in for Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 until 3pm. This week The Connacht Hotel has come on teamed up with The Live Wire to mark this year’s Mother’s Day. We have a fab Mother’s Day Sunday Lunch for a family of 6 at the Connacht Hotel, to includes Bubbles on arrival, as well as 2 tickets to the Connacht Hotel “Bubbles & Brunch” in aid of Act for Meningitis on the Wednesday of Race week. So join Marc from 12 and you could be the one surprising your Mum this Mother’s Day

T&C’s: This Prize must be redeemed this Mothers Day Sunday 31st March and is for a Maximum of 6 guests

Celebrate your Mum this Mother’s day at the Connacht Hotel, who have a 3 course Family Lunch Special this Mothers Day Sunday March 31st. The Connacht Hotel also offer kids entertainment and a little gift for your Mum on Mother’s Day.

Pre booking is advisable, call them today on 091 381200. Treat your Mum to special Lá na Máithreacha this Mother’s Day at the Connacht Hotel.