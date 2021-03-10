Win Mother’s Day Bouquet with McGaugh’s Gardening Complex

print

While we may not be able to spend time with those we love this Mother’s Day, its all the more reason to show our mothers just how much they mean to us.

McGaugh’s Gardening Complex offers a fabulous selection of ideas, from seasonal flower bouquets to seeds and sowing equipment, bright and colourful Spring planted containers and bird care and houses, they have something to suit every taste.

McGaugh’s also have a huge selection of houseplants as well as a vast range of Weber BBQs and accessories.

Along with all these they have a vast selection of flowering shrubs and trees, all available for delivery.

If you are unsure what gift to get, a gift voucher from McGaugh’s would be the perfect one, allowing your Mum to pick out exactly what she’s after.

McGaugh’s would suggest getting your orders in as soon as possible to ensure delivery slots are available. If you require something more specific, you can call McGaugh’s shop on 091 755330 or email us at [email protected]









To enter to win a McGaugh’s Mother’s Day bouquet, check out our facebook page