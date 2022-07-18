

Win Match Tickets with Supermacs & The Plaza Group: This week Mollie & Ollie, courtesy of Supermacs & the Plaza Group, are giving you the chance to win 2 tickets to the All-Ireland football final against Kerry this weekend in Croke Park.

To be in with a chance to win simply send us some photographs on Whatsapp- 087 0958968 of your home showing us how you have decorated in support of the lads in maroon and white on their way to the All-Ireland Football final. Then, tune in each day to Mollie in the Morning to find out if you have won.

Supermac’s are proud sponsors of Galway GAA for over 30 years, Supermac’s and the Plaza group are the perfect pitstop on your journey to Croke Park with The N17 Plaza, The newly opened Loughrea Service Station, The Galway Plaza and The Kinnegad Plaza all enroute to the match.

There’s plenty of choice with Supermac’s, Papa Johns, SuperSubs, Mac’s Place Deli, Bewley’s Barista, The Moo Parlour and SPAR

You’ll get super food, super choice and super friendly service just of the motorway.

The Plaza group – Always the perfect pitstop on your journey to Croker- Now open at Loughrea Service Station, Athenry Rd, Loughrea

Supermacs and the Plaza Group wish the Galway Footballers the best of luck this weekend!

About Supermacs

The first Supermacs opened its doors in 1978 on Main Street, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Since that first opening, Supermac’s restaurants have become a firm fixture in towns and cities around Ireland. This family-owned company is the largest indigenous fast food restaurant group with a policy of continued expansion and growth.

The managing director of Supermac’s, Pat McDonagh, identified an opportunity in the locality for a fast food offering while teaching in Kilrickle in Co. Galway. From that first opportunity in Ballinasloe, Supermac’s has grown steadily, bringing its unique brand of wholesomeness and attention to detail to its chain of restaurants across Ireland. The success of the company can be attributed to a number of factors, including a unique and innovative menu, a commitment to quality across all aspects of the business and a strong work ethic, which all define Supermac’s as the number one franchise in Ireland.

Remember to tune in each morning to win Match Tickets with Supermacs & The Plaza Group.