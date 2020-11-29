Win Luxury Treats at The Galmont Hotel on The Live Wire

print

What better gift to give this Christmas that a little ME time and what better place to spend a little ME Time than at the Galmont Hotel! This week Ronan has some luxury treats for listeners to win. tune in each day from 12 noon for your chance to win!

Our luxury treats from The Galmont Hotel include:

Afternoon Tea for four: Serving a sophisticated range of savoury and sweet treats, The Galmont’s Afternoon Tea menu features seasonal and local ingredients, with plenty for those with a sweet tooth to enjoy. Overlooking the shores of Lough Atalia, Coopers Bar & Lounge is the quintessential spot for Afternoon Tea in Galway.

Pre dinner cocktails in Coopers Bar and dinner in Marina’s Restaurant for two: Enjoy a three course meal in the AA Rosette awarded Marina’s Restaurant. Overlooking Lough Atalia and Galway Bay, this menu features culinary delights using the best of local produce. JOHN & SALLY MCKENNA’S GUIDE – A LOCAL GUIDE TO LOCAL PLACES. BEST IN IRELAND 2020 “The Galmont is one of the reasons why Galway has become the piece de resistance of Ireland’s food culture, and one of the reasons why the city regularly heads up travel guide lists of the hottest place to visit in Europe.”

Time Out Spa package for two people : An ideal escape for body and mind, choose a Elemis Back Neck Shoulder Massage or Elemis Taster Facial After your treatment, take some time out in the Jacuzzi, breathe in the fresh sea air from the outdoor hot tub or simply close your eyes post treatment in the spa’s relaxation room.

Ronan will also be giving away at the end of the week an Overnight stay with dinner on a Friday

Grá for Gaillimh at The Galmont — take a Galway-cation and be a guest in your own county at The Galmont Hotel & Spa Take a Galway-cation and explore your locality this autumn with a stay in The Galmont Hotel & Spa.

Enjoy everything that is The Galmont — lovely rooms, dining out on the best of fresh local produce, the swimming pool and Spirit One Spa, and views of Lough Atalia from the outdoor hot tub.

Dine by the fire in Coopers Bar & Lounge and afterwards enjoy a coffee or drink on the heated terrace or head into the city to explore it as a guest in your own county.

You can discover all that is great about staying local, spending time getting to know Galway as never before, and doing all the things you’ve always meant to do. It’s a perfect time to get outside and explore too, from walking and hiking the local woods and trails, to a stroll on one of the beautiful sandy beaches nearby, or a brisk walk along the Prom to blow away all the cobwebs.

Grá for Gaillimh at The Galmont is available from just €77.50 per person sharing, with one night’s accommodation with a three-course meal and breakfast in Marinas Restaurant.

For more information on a Galway-cation visit www.thegalmont.com

More Gift ideas from The Galmont Hotel

Who wouldn’t love the gift of me-time in spirit one, or them-time for a weekend without the kids, or us-time for an enjoyable evening together over a leisurely meal?

Gift vouchers are available online, delivered straight to your inbox, or in person from the hotel’s pop up Christmas shop, where they will happily look after all your Christmas shopping with beautifully presented gift vouchers with their new order and collect service.

The Galmont’s vouchers can be bought for any amount from as little as €50, used by the lucky recipient to pay for all kinds of treats – from afternoon tea for two to solo pampering in spirit one spa, a romantic dinner in Restaurant Marina’s or a night in luxurious Level 5, all depending on how generous you’d like to be.

With an express post option available for last minute gifts, pick a specific treat for your loved one or give them the luxury of choice.

For further details on all voucher options at The Galmont this Christmas click HERE