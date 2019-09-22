Win Jiving lessons on Rise ‘N’ Smile with Alan & Ollie

Grab you dancing shoes this is you chance to perfect your dance moves. On Rise & Smile this week Alan & Ollie are giving listeners a chance to win a 4 week Beginner Jive Course for two people with Arrive and Jive expert Tom Jive.

Classes start next week in:

The Ardilaun Hotel on Tuesday October 1st at 7.30pm,

Claregalway SMA Hall from 8 on the 2nd,

Holy family school Renmore at 9 on the 4th,

Then on Sunday the 6th in Gort community Hall at 3 and Portumna Town Hall from 7pm

No partner or experience required See TomJive.com