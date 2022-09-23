Win Jive Dance Course on The Live Wire: The toes will definitely be tapping this week on The Live Wire as Ronan is swinging out jive classes to our listeners this week. Tune in from 12 each day and you could win Jive classes you you and a friend with Galway’s jive expert Tom Jive.

Learn to Jive in Galway

Join Tom Jive’s beginner jive classes in Galway.



The classes, run over four weeks, offer people a great opportunity to improve their dancing skills.

Grow in confidence as you learn to jive with others, all who are at the beginner stage.



By week four you will be happy to never sit at a social gathering again!

Tom Jive with his famous 4 week Beginner Jive courses is coming back to Galway this October. Learn to Jive with lots of fun and great relaxed atmosphere.

Go from a complete beginner to a confident dancer in 4 weeks. Going to a wedding soon? Girls night out? Bring a parent? Meet up with old friends? Meet someone new!

All classes are €40 per course and can be paid online or at the door on your first night. No partner or experience required. Come along and find out why Tom Jive has taken Ireland by storm with his unique style of teaching.

Class Information

Start date: Tuesday, 4 October

Venue: The Ardilaun Hotel

Class Time: 7 PM – 8:15 PM | 8:30 PM – 9:45 PM

Duration: 4 Weeks

Address: The Ardilaun Hotel, The Ardilaun Hotel, Taylor’s Hill Road, Galway, Ireland

And

Start date: Wednesday, 12 October

Venue: Mullagh Community Centre

Class Time: 7:45 PM – 9 PM

Duration: 4 Weeks

Address: Mullagh Beg, County Galway, H62 RP73, Ireland