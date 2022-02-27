Win GUFC Tickets on The Live Wire

We are backing the boys in maroon all this week on The Live Wire! We’re calling on the Galway public to get behind Galway United for their first home game of the season.

This week Ronan has a pair of tickets to giveaway each day to see Galway United take on Waterford FC this Friday evening. On Friday, Ronan will have an extra prize for a real GUFC fan a GUFC Goodie bag, plus 4 tickets to the Waterford game, a GUFC scarf, mini car kit and a home OR away jersey – you get to choose! Tune in each day for a chance to win.

So- Come on! support the boys in maroon!!! – get your Season ticket at galwayunitedfc.ie.

The amazing new home and away jerseys are also now available online HERE.