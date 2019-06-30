Win Galway International Food & Craft Festival Tickets on The Live Wire

It’s all happening this weekend with the inaugural Galway International Food and Craft Festival in Salthill Park and Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire has a fantastic giveaway. If you want to win tickets to explore the unique diversity that the west of Ireland has to offer at the festival, on a day of your choice, then tune in each day from 12 to find out more.

The Galway International Food and Craft Festival takes place this weekend July 5th to July 7th.

The Galway International Food and Craft Festival will showcase the unique diversity that the west of Ireland has to offer, from artisan restaurants, organic and fresh food producers to international cuisine. All of which are available both here in Galway and the surrounding counties. It will raise awareness and offer fantastic exposure for the rapidly growing food culture in the west of Ireland.

A key feature of the festival will see a big focus on the emerging craft beer and boutique beverage market where unique brews, interesting flavours and textures can be enjoyed.

To compliment this offering they will be celebrating the creativity of the region with our indigenous crafts and live entertainment. There is something for the entire family with live music and their dedicated kids zone.

See galwayfoodandcraft.com to book your tickets.