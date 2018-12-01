Win Foster and Allen Tickets on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

Valerie Hughes once again has some great concert tickets to giveaway this week on The Wagon Wheel. Join Valerie on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 8 to 10pm and again on Saturday between 9 to 12 noon. Tune in each day to find out how you can win Foster and Allen concert tickets.

International Recording artists Foster & Allen are celebrating their 40th Anniversary together in the music business. Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever. A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!



Foster and Allen are bringing their Golden Years Tour to the Ard Ri House Hotel, Tuam on Thursday 27th December . For more check out their website – click HERE

Tickets are available from the hotel reception and at ticketmaster.ie