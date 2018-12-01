Current track
Win Foster and Allen Tickets on The Wagon Wheel with Valerie Hughes

1 December 2018

Valerie Hughes once again has some great concert tickets to giveaway this week on The Wagon Wheel.   Join Valerie on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 8 to 10pm and again on Saturday  between 9 to 12 noon.  Tune in each day to find out how you can win Foster and Allen concert tickets.

International Recording artists Foster & Allen are celebrating their 40th Anniversary together in the music business. Foster & Allen’s style and easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever.  A NIGHT TO REMEMBER!

Foster and Allen are bringing their Golden Years Tour to the Ard Ri House Hotel, Tuam  on Thursday 27th December . For more check out their website – click HERE

Tickets are available from the hotel reception and at ticketmaster.ie

