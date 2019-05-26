Win Forever Young Festival camping tickets on Galway Talks

We’re heading back to the the 80’s this week on Galway Talks as Keith Finnegan will be giving away some camping tickets for this year’s Forever Young Music Festival. Join Keith from 12 noon each day this week, leg warmers, sweat band, big hair and eyeliner at the ready!

Rewind that Mixtape, get the gang back together and relive the 80’s in style. the biggest 80’s bands in the world are coming to ireland this sumemr. Forever Young Festival 2019 – July 5th – 7th, Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, Kildare.

The Human League, Holly Johnson, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Jimmy Somerville, Marc Almond, Bonnie Tyler, Midge Ure, T’Pau, Big Country, China Crisis, Toyah and loads more.

Kick back and enjoy The Great Pretenders Stage, Silent Disco, fairground, a huge selection of bars, world food village, market and heaps more.

THIS is the let-loose, dress-up, rock-out, misbehave, grown-up’s weekend of the year!

Sleepover? Loads of luxury on site camping and glamping options, go DIY or choose a pre pitched deluxe pod or belle tent with luxury loos, hot showers, supermarket, beauty salon and more – camping, but NOT as we knew it in the 80’s!

There’s also regular shuttle buses from Naas town centre, Naas & Sallins Train Station and Dublin City Centre, going to and from the Festival every day.

Weekend buses from Galway are running and can be booked now alongside tickets at foreveryoungfestival.ie