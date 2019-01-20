Win Flights to Barcelona on The A List with Alan Murphy
Written by Sinead Kennedy on 20 January 2019
To celebrate the news that Ryanair have extended their Barcelona service from Ireland West Airport starting in April 2019 and operating twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays, we have a fantastic competition this week on The A List with Alan Murphy. Tune in each morning for a chance to win a trip to Barcelona!
This weeks prize includes:
- 2 X return flights to Barcelona departing on first flight on Tuesday April 1st
- Free parking at Ireland West Airport whilst your away
- 2 x passes to the Ireland West Executive Lounge to relax before your flight
- €50 voucher for Shopwest at Ireland West Airport
Join Alan from 3pm each day for your chance to win!