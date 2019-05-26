Win Fever Pitch Tickets on The Live Wire

On The Live Wire this week Ronan Lardner is bring the temperature up to Fever levels – It’s time for Fever Pitch! and Ronan has 2 weekend passes each day to giveaway for Fever Pitch Music Festival, June bank holiday, at Galway Airport.

Tune in every day from 12 noon to Ronan on The Live Wire and find out how to win.

FEVER PITICH Is back! Fancy spending the June bank holiday with the Waterboys, Gavin James, The Stunning, Aslan, Hothouse Flowers, Jenny Greene, Chasing Abbey and many more then check out Fever Pitch Music Festival, Galway Airport Saturday June 1st and 2nd, tickets available from Eventbrite.ie now.

Check out Fever Pitch Music Festival on Facebook for more details.

JUST ADDED – The Champions League Final between Spurs & Liverpool will be shown live on a big screen on Saturday night.