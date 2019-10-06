Win Festive Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick on Rise ‘N’ Smile

Alan & Ollie on Rise ‘N’ Smile this week are giving listeners the chance to win a delightful treat! Tune in each morning for your chance to win Afternoon Tea at Hotel Meyrick. It’s all to mark the launch of the Festive offerings for the Christmas season at Hotel Meyrick.

The Gaslight Brasserie and No.15 at Hotel Meyrick are ideal venues for a Festive night out at Christmas with Friends or Work Colleagues.

Now is the time to start booking your festive get togethers as dates sell out quickly. So the time is right to book a Christmas Party at the Iconic Hotel Meyrick, in the heart of Galway City. Hotel Meyrick is a beautiful venue filled with tradition and splendour which is majestically showcased during the Christmas season, overlooking the Christmas Markets.

For Christmas Get togethers and Office Parties think about overlooking Eyre Square at Hotel Meyrick, the home of Christmas in Galway city centre. It’s the ideal location for a Christmas party or get-together. The magical Hotel Meyrick serves up a feast of festive experiences with delicious food, exceptional service and lively entertainment. A truly beautiful venue, especially over the Christmas Period, full of atmosphere in the heart of the city.

Gaslight Brasserie and Oyster Bar are perfect options to celebrate over the festive season. The recently refurbished Gaslight Brasserie and Oyster Bar are some of Galway’s famous festive hotspots. The Gaslight Bar is offering a special 2 or 3 course party menu, with a DJ in Oyster Bar over the festive period, with views of the seasonal festivities on Eyre Square. Festive Lunch Bookings are now also open-with 2 and 3 courses, Served until 15.30 in Gaslight Brasserie

At No 15 on the Square you can invite your guests to enjoy the enchanting ambience of the award winning No. 15 on the Square Restaurant. The festive menu at No. 15 on the Square is bursting with flavour and seasonality, it’s also ideal for groups and less formal finger food platters and after dinner drinks. Continue your night in the Oyster Bar, with DJ playing all the festive hits

For details on Christmas Party packages at Hotel Meyrick and bookings, contact Valerie Gately on 091 564041 or [email protected]