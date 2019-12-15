Win €100 One4All with St. Jarlath’s Credit Union Car Loan on Rise ‘N’ Smile

By
GBFM Promotions
-

Vroom, vrooom!   Fancy a new car!  Tune in to Rise ‘N’ Smile this week with Alan and Ollie  and you could win €100 One4All voucher.   It’s all thanks to St Jarlath’s Credit Unions Car Loan.  Tune in each morning from 6.30 for your chance to win!

Applying for a car loan with St Jarlath’s Credit union is a straightforward  efficient application process,  St Jarlath’s approve 95% of all applications.  All loans are based on repayment capacity & approved on individual merit  

Free Cartell check for any BORROWING member buying a car from UK or Ireland.  You can avail of the service by having the registration number and mileage at the time of  your loan interview. 

No appointment needed and you can apply in any branch or online   If  you’re applying online, one of their team will respond within 3 hours – Monday to Sat within business hours.  

St Jarlaths Credit Union is open 6 days a week at 8 Branches throughout the  Open For Business- Tuam, Mountbellew, Headford, Dunmore, Moylough, Corrandulla, Abbeyknockmoy and Turloughmore  

St Jarlaths Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.    Phone  –  093-24645

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR