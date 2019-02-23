Win €100 One4All Vouchers on Rise ‘n’ Smile with O’Leary Insurances

It’s all about homes this week on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie as they have teamed up with O’Leary Insurances – giving their clients peace of mind over 20 years here in Galway, providing people and businesses in Galway and across Ireland with top class insurance solutions. To win a €100 One4All voucher tune in each morning from 6.30am, and one lucky winner will have there prize upgraded to include another €250 One4All voucher bringing their prize up to €350. Listen in, 6.30am, to win.

O’Leary Insurances (Galway) Ltd is situated in the heart of the Liosban Business Park. From an initial staff of four people in 1998 on Mary Street, O’Leary’s now employs over 40 people and occupies two large purpose built office premises in Liosban. The company specialises in personal and commercial insurance, and has been providing people and businesses in Galway and across Ireland with top class insurance solutions, ensuring peace of mind to all its clients. O’Leary Insurances Galway Ltd are regulated by the Central Bank.

O’Leary Insurances putting you first, giving client’s peace of mind over 20 year here in Galway, call today for a competitive quotation for all your household insurance needs.

