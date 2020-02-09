Win €100 Don’t Call Me Dear Sale Voucher on The Live Wire

Ladies, Don’t Call Me Dear Boutique, Pop Up Spring Summer Clearance Sale takes place in the Menlo Park Hotel, Galway this Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 10am – 5pm. If you want to win a €100 Spring Summer Clearance Sale voucher then listen in to Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12. Please note this voucher is only valid only for 14th, 15th and 16th Feb 2020 only.

Don’t Call Me Dear’s Clearance Sale offers a beautiful selection of Ladies Occasion Wear ideal for Weddings, Communions, confirmation, – Dresses from €50 and Mother of The Bride dresses from €99. there’s up to 80% off sizes 8 to 24.

Don’t Call Me Dear is an exclusive occasion wear ladies boutique giving an unforgettable shopping experience with personal attention in a warm and comfortable atmosphere.

With Collections from Irish Designers as well as occasion wear from all the best European designers, Don’t Call Me Dear is a definite when looking for an outfit for that Special Day.

For more details check out their website dontcallmedear.com