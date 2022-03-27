Win with Don’t Call Me on The Live Wire

Ladies, Don’t Call Me Dear Boutique huge Clearance Sale takes place in The Connacht Hotel, Galway this Friday, Saturday 10-5pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. If you’d like a €100 Clearance Sale voucher then listen in to Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 each day this week

Please note this voucher is valid only for this particular Pop Up Sale event.

Don’t Call Me Dear’s Clearance Sale offers a beautiful selection of Ladies Occasion Wear and Mother of the Bride or Groom Dresses, ideal for Weddings, Communions, Confirmation, or any special occasion. At the Pop Up Sale Shop this weekend you’ll find dresses from €50 to €200 in sizes 8 to 24.

Don’t Call Me Dear is an exclusive occasion wear ladies boutique giving an unforgettable shopping experience with personal attention in a warm and comfortable atmosphere.

With Collections from Irish Designers as well as occasion wear from all the best European designers, Don’t Call Me Dear is a definite when looking for an outfit for that Special Day.

For more details check out their website dontcallmedear.com